Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Posts Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.490 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.49 EPS.

SYNH opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. Syneos Health has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

