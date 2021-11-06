Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.60 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

