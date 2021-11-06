SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,257.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $245,257.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00310982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,189,045 coins and its circulating supply is 121,185,878 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.