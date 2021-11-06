Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.13. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

