Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 6,861,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Switch stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

