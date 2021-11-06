SVB Leerink Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 680,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

