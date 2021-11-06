SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $747.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $312.34 and a twelve month high of $762.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $654.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 206.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

