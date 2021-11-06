Susquehanna Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

