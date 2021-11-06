Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 571 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 32.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.25 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $814.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

