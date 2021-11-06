Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $271,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

PSCU stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.689 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

