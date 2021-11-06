Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $266,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $576,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $41.92 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

