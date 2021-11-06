Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 504,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

