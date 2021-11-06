Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.73 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $143.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.66 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $561.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $570.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $669.25 million, with estimates ranging from $588.24 million to $769.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

