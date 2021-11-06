Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Up 4.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. 118,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 172,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$82.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 301,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$147,593.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

