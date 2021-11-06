Superdry (LON:SDRY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superdry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a market cap of £237.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

