Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 61.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 258,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 98,050 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 502,505 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

