Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

RUN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,227. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

