Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,227. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $250,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.