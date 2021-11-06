SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.