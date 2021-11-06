SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SunOpta by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in SunOpta by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SunOpta by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
