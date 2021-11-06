Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

