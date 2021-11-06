Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$54.71 and a one year high of C$71.73. The company has a market cap of C$41.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.65.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

