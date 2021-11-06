Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,719.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $81,719.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,670,941 coins and its circulating supply is 38,970,941 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

