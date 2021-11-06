Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.01

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.01 and last traded at C$23.99, with a volume of 194427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

