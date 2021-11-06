Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $168.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,990 shares of company stock worth $22,480,269. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

