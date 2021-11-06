Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Stratasys updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. 1,962,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,512. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

