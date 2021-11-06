Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.