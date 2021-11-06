StorageVault Canada Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.13. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.