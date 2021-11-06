Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Assertio stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

