Stifel Nicolaus Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Under Armour by 100.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 935,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

