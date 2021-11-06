Stifel Nicolaus Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $185.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

