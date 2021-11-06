Stifel Nicolaus Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.80. Etsy has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

