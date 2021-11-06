Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

