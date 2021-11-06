Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,487 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 119.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 62.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.