Stifel Financial Corp Has $697,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 85,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

