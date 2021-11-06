Stifel Financial Corp Has $681,000 Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bumble were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $52.00 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.