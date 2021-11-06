Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 295,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

NYSE AEO opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

