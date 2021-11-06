Stifel Financial Corp Buys 120 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $234.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $236.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.