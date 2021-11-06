SThree (LON:STEM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 244.74 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

Get SThree alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.