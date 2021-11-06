Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

