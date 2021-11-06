Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

