Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,404.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of PK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

