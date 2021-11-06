Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $45,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 1,066.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $30.39 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $681.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.