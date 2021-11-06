Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

ATUSF stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2227 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Altius Minerals Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

