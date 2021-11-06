Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Steven Madden worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 67.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 352.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

