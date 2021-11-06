Stephens Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $53.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 1,814,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,609. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

