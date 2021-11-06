Stephens Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $270.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

NYSE STE opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of STERIS by 15.0% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 13.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

