Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 1%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 135,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.62.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

