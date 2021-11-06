State Street Corp Sells 372,028 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372,028 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.24% of Compass Minerals International worth $105,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.24%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

