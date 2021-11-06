State Street Corp Purchases 71,554 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $98,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

